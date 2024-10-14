Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Over 1.55 lakh candidates register for PM Internship Scheme

The dedicated portal for the scheme went live for registration at 5 pm on October 12 and the target for the scheme's pilot project was to have 1.25 lakh candidates.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 20:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 20:14 IST
India NewsInternship

Follow us on :

Follow Us