Over 2,550 Sikh pilgrims from India arrive in Pakistan for Guru Nanak’s 555th birth anniversary celebrations

The main event celebrating Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary will be held on Friday at Gurdwara Janamasthan in Nankana Sahib, approximately 80 km from Lahore.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 19:59 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 19:59 IST
India NewsPakistanLahoreSikh pilgrimsGuru Nanak Jayanti

