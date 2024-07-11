Over 5 lakh tourists visit lighthouses in April-June this year: Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi: More than 5,00,000 tourists visited lighthouses in the country during April-June this year, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

Sonowal chaired a stakeholders meeting to boost lighthouse tourism in Vizhinijam, Kerala, according to an official statement.

The meeting was organised to showcase the unique tourism potential of lighthouses, emphasising their historical, cultural, and scenic value, the statement said.