<h2>Bessent hints at possible US tariff relief for India as Russian oil imports drop</h2>.<p>US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Friday signaled the potential removal of additional 25 per cent tariffs on India following a sharp reduction in Indian imports of Russian oil.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bessent-hints-at-possible-us-tariff-relief-for-india-as-russian-oil-imports-drop-3873400">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ICC informs BCB that Scotland has replaced Bangladesh in T20 World Cup<br></h2>.<p>While Cricket Scotland has maintained that they haven't received any official confirmation but it seems that it is only a matter of time that they will be intimated.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/icc-informs-bcb-that-scotland-has-replaced-bangladesh-in-t20-world-cup-3873392">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Stray dog culling continues in Telangana villages, toll touches 900, claim animal rights activists<br></h2>.<p>In a fresh incident of alleged stray dogs killing in Telangana, about 300 canines were allegedly killed in Jagtial district, taking the toll to 900, animal rights activists claimed.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/stray-dog-culling-continues-in-telangana-villages-toll-touches-900-claim-animal-rights-activists-3873372">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Never violated party line, unapologetic over Operation Sindoor stance: Shashi Tharoor</h2>.<p>Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said he has never violated the party’s stated positions in Parliament, asserting that his only public disagreement in principle was over Operation Sindoor.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/never-violated-party-line-unapologetic-over-operation-sindoor-stance-shashi-tharoor-3873244">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Over 70 fugitives wanted by India located abroad during 2024-25: Govt report</h2>.<p>The number of such wanted fugitives located abroad is the highest in the over a decade time, officials claimed.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/over-70-fugitives-wanted-by-india-located-abroad-during-2024-25-govt-report-3873387">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Doctor attempts suicide near Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, alleges police harassment</h2>.<p>High drama prevailed in front of Vidhana Soudha after a doctor consumed poison over alleged police harassment.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/doctor-attempts-suicide-near-vidhana-soudha-in-bengaluru-alleges-police-harassment-3873401">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka gets investment commitments for over Rs 13,000 cr at Davos: Minister M B Patil<br></h2>.<p>The consultations with industry leaders have laid a strong foundation for fresh investment inflows into the state and have also significantly accelerated projects already under implementation.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-gets-investment-commitments-for-over-rs-13000-cr-at-davos-minister-m-b-patil-3873404">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Indian national among 4 dead in shooting linked to family dispute in US</h2>.<p>Vijay Kumar was taken into custody a short distance from the residence in Lawrenceville city where the shooting occurred on Friday, Gwinnett County Police said in a social media post.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indian-national-among-4-dead-in-shooting-linked-to-family-dispute-in-us-3873144">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Nothing making a difference to indifferent Modi govt: Congress slams Great Nicobar project<br><br></h2>.<p>The Congress alleged on Saturday that the "ecologically disastrous" Great Nicobar project is being bulldozed through, with petitions being heard in courts and professionals having voiced their concerns, but nothing is making a difference to an "indifferent Modi government".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/nothing-making-a-difference-to-indifferent-modi-govt-congress-slams-great-nicobar-project-3873345">Read more</a><br></p>.<h2>'Governor is insulting the position': Tamil Nadu CM Stalin criticises R N Ravi for not reading speech in Assembly</h2>.<p>Stating that he was constrained to criticise the Governor for his actions, the Chief Minister said many governors that Tamil Nadu has seen in the past were not like Ravi.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/governor-is-insulting-the-position-tamil-nadu-cm-stalin-criticises-r-n-ravi-for-not-reading-speech-in-assembly-3873179">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Five corporations, ballots and disputes: Inside Bengaluru’s long road to civic polls<br></h2>.<p>After six years of administration without elected leaders, Bengaluru is now expected to hold municipal elections in May 2026. But there is one big difference: The upcoming elections will help voters elect representatives for five separate corporations rather than a unified BBMP.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/five-corporations-ballots-and-disputes-inside-bengalurus-long-road-to-civic-polls-3873178">Read more</a></p>