Pakistan pushing highly trained foreign terrorists into J&K to destabilize security situation: L-G Manoj Sinha

To a question about claims that men trained by the Pakistan Army's Special Service Group (SSG) were being infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir to engineer terror incidents here, Sinha accepted that highly trained foreign militants have infiltrated into the region.

"It is a sensitive issue. Speaking about these issues in the press is not appropriate. It is not necessary to disclose everything publicly. However, those who have infiltrated into this side are indeed highly trained," he said.

Asked about specific inputs regarding the infiltration of SSG men into the region, he said, "The information you mentioned is partially true. Intelligence agencies have more information. Despite whatever the neighbouring country tries, they will not succeed in their designs."

"With a comprehensive strategy, those who have infiltrated will be eliminated. The security grid is being strengthened, thereby bringing about a complete change in the situation. The security forces are implementing their strategies on the ground in keeping with the topography."

Recalling the security deployments during the peak of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, the L-G said, "There used to be operational and minority pickets... Their strength was high. But when the situation became better, the strength was decreased." While asserting that the Jammu region was peaceful for the last 15 to 16 years, Sinha said, "Our neighbour is not peaceful."

"If elections are held peacefully (here) and people vote in large numbers, it naturally causes pain (for Pakistan). Statistically, if you compare figures of security personnel or civilians killed, there has been a significant decrease.