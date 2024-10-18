US indicts ex-RAW official in Sikh separatist murder plot, reveals his identity, pictures

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also put the pictures of Yadav and his details, like date and place of birth, on its “Most Wanted” list.

“The Justice Department will be relentless in holding accountable any person — regardless of their position or proximity to power — who seeks to harm and silence American citizens,” US Attorney General, Merrick B. Garland, said. “As alleged, last year, we foiled an attempt by Vikash Yadav, an Indian government employee, and his co-conspirator, Nikhil Gupta, to assassinate an American citizen on US soil. Today’s charges demonstrate that the Justice Department will not tolerate attempts to target and endanger Americans and to undermine the rights to which every US citizen is entitled.”

Yadav, who was said to be born in Haryana in India, was also accused by the US of money laundering. He had allegedly agreed to pay $100,000 to the hitman, an undercover agent of the US Drug Enforcement Agency, hired by Gupta to kill Pannun. He was also accused of making an advance payment of $15000 to the hitman through an associate in the US on June 9, 2023, just a few days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi had embarked on a state visit to Washington DC on an invitation from President Joe Biden.

“The defendant, an Indian government employee, allegedly conspired with a criminal associate and attempted to assassinate a US citizen on American soil for exercising their First Amendment rights,” FBI Director Christopher Wray was quoted saying in a press release issued by the US Department of Justice.

“The FBI will not tolerate acts of violence or other efforts to retaliate against those residing in the US for exercising their constitutionally protected rights. We are committed to working with our partners to detect, disrupt, and hold accountable foreign nationals or others who seek to engage in such acts of transnational repression.”