Parliament Budget Session: Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid protest by Opposition MPs

The Lok Sabha sitting, which began at 11 am, was earlier adjourned at 11:08 after the INDIA bloc MPs raised slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 07:13 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 07:13 IST
