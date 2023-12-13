Parliament Live: Govt replaces 'mental illness' with 'unsound mind' in 3 criminal law bills
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha proceedings will convene at 11 am. Track the latest updates of the Parliament proceedings, only with DH.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha today
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to move the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Rajya Sabha today
New Delhi: The government has introduced the term 'unsound mind' in place of 'mental illness', on the recommendations of a parliamentary panel, in the redrafted criminal law bills that seek to replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act.
The Bill seeks to provide repeal certain enactments and to amend an enactment. The Bill was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha.
The bill seeks to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009. The Bill was earlier passed by Lok Sabha.
Union Minister Smriti Irani will make a statement in Rajya Sabha regarding the status of implementation of recommendations and observations contained in the 350th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on Demands for Grants (2023-24) pertaining to the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
Rajya Sabha MPs Ashok Bajpai and Rajmani Patel are to lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Thirty-Fifth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-2024) on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations and Recommendations contained in its Thirty First Report on “Coarse Grains Production and Distribution” pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food and Public Distribution).
Winter Session of Parliament: Rajya Sabha MPs Vivek Thakur, Sangeeta Yadav and Faitaz Ahmad are to present three reports (in English and Hindi) of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports.
