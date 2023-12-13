Parliament Live: Govt replaces 'mental illness' with 'unsound mind' in 3 criminal law bills

Rajya Sabha MPs Ashok Bajpai and Rajmani Patel are to lay on the table, a copy (in English and Hindi) of the Thirty-Fifth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2023-2024) on Action Taken by the Government on the Observations and Recommendations contained in its Thirty First Report on “Coarse Grains Production and Distribution” pertaining to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Department of Food and Public Distribution).