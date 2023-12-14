Parliament Live: Amit Shah to move Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in RS today
While Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha will convene at 11 am, stay tuned to DH for live updates from the Parliament.
02:3514 Dec 2023
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the situation of ex-Navy personnel in Qatar and the steps taken to bring them back to India.
02:0814 Dec 2023
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and return to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2023-24. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 12.
02:0814 Dec 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha today for consideration and passage to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on December 12.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Appropriation (No.4) Bill in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and return to provide for the authorisation of appropriation of money out of the consolidated fund of India to meet the amounts spent on certain services during the financial year ended on the March 31,2021, in excess of the amounts granted for those services and for that year. The Bill was as passed by the Lok Sabha on December 12.
Amit Shah will also move the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage further to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963. Earlier, the Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha.
