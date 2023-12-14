Parliament Live: Amit Shah to move Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in RS today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Appropriation (No.4) Bill in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and return to provide for the authorisation of appropriation of money out of the consolidated fund of India to meet the amounts spent on certain services during the financial year ended on the March 31,2021, in excess of the amounts granted for those services and for that year. The Bill was as passed by the Lok Sabha on December 12.