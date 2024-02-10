Parliament Live: Ram mandir to be discussed in both Houses today
The Ayodhya Ram mandir is set to discussed in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha today, which is also the last day of the Budget Session. Follow latest updates from both Houses of the Parliament only with DH!
Last Updated 10 February 2024, 02:48 IST
Highlights
01:5810 Feb 2024
A short-duration discussion on White Paper on the Indian Economy is scheduled in the Rajya Sabha today.
01:4510 Feb 2024
A discussion on the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled for Saturday in Lok Sabha.
01:4510 Feb 2024
Saturday is set to be the last day of the ongoing Budget session after the latter was extended by a day.
I.N.D.I.A. floor leaders to meet to finalise floor strategy
(Published 10 February 2024, 02:18 IST)