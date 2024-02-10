JOIN US
Home

LIVE
Parliament Live: Ram mandir to be discussed in both Houses today

The Ayodhya Ram mandir is set to discussed in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha today, which is also the last day of the Budget Session. Follow latest updates from both Houses of the Parliament only with DH!
Last Updated 10 February 2024, 02:48 IST

Highlights
01:5810 Feb 2024

A short-duration discussion on White Paper on the Indian Economy is scheduled in the Rajya Sabha today.

01:4510 Feb 2024

A discussion on the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony is scheduled for Saturday in Lok Sabha.

01:4510 Feb 2024

Saturday is set to be the last day of the ongoing Budget session after the latter was extended by a day.

02:4810 Feb 2024

I.N.D.I.A. floor leaders to meet to finalise floor strategy

(Published 10 February 2024, 02:18 IST)
