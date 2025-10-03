<p>Of the 28 Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru Urban, while one is spread across three corporations, four constituencies are split between two corporations.</p><p>While the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency is split between Bengaluru East and South corporations, parts of the Rajarajeshwarinagar (RR Nagar) Assembly constituency have been assigned to three corporations — South, West and North. </p><p>The Yeshwantpur and Padmanabhanagar constituencies are split between South and West corporations. Similarly, the Dasarahalli Assembly segment is spread across North and West corporations.</p><p>Here is a list of the Assembly constituencies in each of the five corporations.</p>.<p>Bengaluru South City Corporation, which has 72 wards, covers nine Assembly constituencies, including parts of Mahadevapura, RR Nagar, Padmanabhanagar and Yeshwantpur segments. Six wards of Padmanabhanagar fall under Bengaluru South City Corporation.</p>.<p>Bengaluru City Central Corporation comprises six Assembly constituencies and has 50 wards.</p>.<p>Bengaluru City West Corporation, which has the highest number of wards at 111, comprises 10 Assembly constituencies, including a section of Padmanabhanagar, RR Nagar, Yeshwantpur and Dasarahalli segments.</p>.<p>Bengaluru East City Corporation, which has 50 wards, comprises a large part of the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency and the whole of K R Puram constituency.</p>.<p>Bengaluru North City Corporation, with 72 wards, comprises seven Assembly constituencies, including a part of RR Nagar and a part of Dasarahalli constituency.</p>