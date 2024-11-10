Parliament panel to examine probe agencies' efforts to tackle cyber crime, illegal immigration

<p>New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will be examining the efforts taken by various agencies to tackle cyber crime, organised crime as well as influx of illegal immigrants in the next one year.</p><p>The multi-party panel headed by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal has decided on ten subjects, which also includes electoral and post electoral violence. The subjects were chosen at a meeting recently.</p><p>On Tuesday, the union Home Secretary has been called to brief the panel about the functioning of the Ministry of Home Affairs.</p><p>The committee will be studying 'Cyber Crime: Ramifications, Protection and Prevention' at a time there is a rise in cyber crime, including recent incidents of digital arrests where people were made to believe they are under the custody of law enforcement agencies and made to cough up money.</p>.Extensive use of Hindi by treasury benches a problem for MPs from south: CPI(M) MP John Brittas.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has warned people not to fall prey to such tricksters, who is operating as a gang.</p><p>With the issue of illegal immigrants becoming a political debate point, the panel will be discussing the influx of illegal immigrants. In election campaigns, the issue has been raked up, as recently as in Jharkhand Assembly election campaign.</p><p>The BJP is alleging that the JMM-led coaltion is allowing "Bangladeshi infiltrators" into Jharkhand and get married to tribal women and usurping land. The JMM and other Opposition parties have bit back at the BJP saying border management is with the union government and Modi government should be blamed for any lapse.</p><p>As poll violence are reported from states like West Bengal, the panel has also decided to study violence during and after elections and the measures needed to tackle it.</p><p>Growing drug menace has also attracted the panel's attention and it would be discussing "Strategies to Control Drug Abuse". </p><p>Tackling various forms of organised crime, including human trafficking, is another subject chosen by the panel, which is expected to analyse it against the backdrop of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita enlarging the scope of organised crime.</p><p>The BNS defines organised crimes as any “continuing unlawful activity” including kidnapping, robbery, vehicle theft, extortion, land grabbing, contract killing, economic offences, cyber-crimes having severe consequences, trafficking among others by a group of individuals using violence or threat.</p><p>Other subjects chosen by the panel are 'Challenges to Internal Security - including Left Wing Extremism', 'Crime against Children', 'Rising cases of Juvenile Crime', 'Disaster Management' and Border Management.</p>