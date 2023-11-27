Parliament repealing archaic laws, enacting new statutes: Dhankhar

Promoting mediation, repealing archaic laws that hinder progress and enacting new laws that address contemporary challenges are some of the key areas on which bills are being considered and passed.

Access to legal aid and justice system, he felt, is quintessential to nurturing and blossoming of fundamental human values and fostering equitable societies.

He referred to the declaration in the preamble of the Indian Constitution 'We, the people of India,' saying it reflects the spirit of an inclusive document aimed at safeguarding the rights of every citizen, regardless of background, circumstances, or social standing.