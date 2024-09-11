Parliament security breach: Court denies bail to woman accused

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday denied bail to Neelam Azad, the only woman arrested in the December 13 Parliament security breach case.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeeep Kaur said there were sufficient evidence to believe that allegations against Azad were ‘prima facie’ true.

“There are sufficient reasonable grounds for believing that the allegations made against applicant Neelam are prima facie true. Therefore, this court does not find it to be a fit case to grant regular bail to Neelam and the present bail application stands dismissed,” the judge said.

The judge noted that all the accused persons -- Azad, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Dhanraj Shinde, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- already had the knowledge about the threat given by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu for targeting the Parliament on December 13 last year.

Despite the threat perception, accused persons being aware of the same carried out the alleged offence in the Parliament on the same day, the judge observed.

The judge said that the material available on record and perusal of the charge sheet further reveal that prior to committing the alleged terrorist act, meetings were organised where the whole planning to commit the alleged terrorist act was discussed and total five such meetings were conducted from February, 2022 till the day of incident, and Azad attended last three such meetings.

The judge on September 9 extended the judicial custody of all the accused till October 16.

During the arguments, the counsel appearing for Azad told the judge that she was not involved in breach of Parliament security and that she was falsely implicated in the case.