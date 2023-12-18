Parliament security breach: Proceedings grind to a halt as Oppn refuses to budge on getting Shah's statement

New Delhi: The Opposition on Monday showed no signs of backing off on their demand for a statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the security breach in Parliament, leading to the adjournment of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha without the conducting any significant business.

The Opposition MPs were on their feet in both Houses as soon as the official papers were laid and tributes were paid to Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away on Saturday, prompting Speaker Om Birla and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha twice in the morning.

As a group of suspended MPs sat in protest at the 'Makar Dwar' of Parliament, Congress Rajya Sabha Chief Whip and General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said the Parliament is getting adjourned repeatedly because the Home Minister is refusing to make a statement.