Parliament Winter Session Day 7 LIVE Updates: Hello readers! Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of the electoral debate in the Lok Sabha. Manish Tewari begins the debate, while Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will reply on Wednesday on the discussions on electoral reforms. In the 10-hour showdown, a range of issues including the Special Intensive Revision and the alleged vote theft is expected to be debated. Stay tuned to DH as we track all the latest updates on this.
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 09:16 IST
14:2309 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | Kharge diverts to Indian economy, JP Nadda intervenes 

14:1409 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | Mallikarjun Kharge accuses the BJP of working with the British

13:3909 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | I have seen leaders from the INDI alliance walk out of the Parliament when Vande Mataram is played, says Amit Shah

13:3109 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | In Vadne Mataram's 100th year, India was under Emergency period: Amit Shah

13:2809 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | Nehru cut Vande Mataram in two on its 50th anniversary , says Amit Shah

Published 09 December 2025, 04:11 IST
