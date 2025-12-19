<p>Drawing curtains on the 19 day long Winter Session of Parliament, both Houses were adjourned sine die on Friday. </p><p>In <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha</a>, During the brief session with 15 sittings, key Bills were passed, including the one to open up the civil nuclear sector for private companies.</p><p>Another Bill to replace the MNREGA with a new law – the VB-G RAM G Bill – assuring 125 days of guaranteed jobs for rural India was passed amid opposition protests on Thursday, including tearing of papers.</p>.VB-G RAM G Bill gets Parliament nod; Opposition leaders sit on overnight protest.<p>The House also took up two debates – on 150 years of Vande Matram and election reforms – which witnessed a politically charged atmosphere. A Bill to set up a higher education regulator was referred to a joint committee of the two Houses.</p><p>Another Bill on the market securities code was introduced and referred to a department-related standing committee for further examination.</p><p>Meanwhile in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a>, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan read out a synopsis of the legislative and other business transacted during the 15-day sitting.</p><p>This was followed by the playing of the National Song, after which the Chair adjourned Rajya Sabha proceedings sine die.</p>