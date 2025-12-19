Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Parliament Winter Session concludes as both Houses adjourned sine die

In Lok Sabha, During the brief session with 15 sittings, key Bills were passed, including the one to open up the civil nuclear sector for private companies.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 07:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 December 2025, 07:16 IST
Indian PoliticsParliamentLok SabhaRajya SabhaIndian news

Follow us on :

Follow Us