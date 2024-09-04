Peace pact signed with 2 insurgent groups of Tripura, Shah says development in NE highest priority

New Delhi: A peace agreement was signed between the central and Tripura governments and two insurgent groups of the state here on Wednesday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to end violence and bring peace in the Northeastern state.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the state government were also present during the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement with the representatives of National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).

Addressing those present on the occasion, Home Minister Shah said the Modi government has given highest priority to peace and development in the Northeastern region.