Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Peddlers of illogical arguments becoming politically irrelevant: Naqvi slams Opposition's Budget criticism

Naqvi said the Union Budget 2026 is a 'gazette of a self-reliant India' and a robust document of resolve to realise the phenomenal potential of a developed India.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 09:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshUnion BudgetIndian PoliticsMukhtar Abbas Naqviunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us