Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court grants bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in disproportionate assets case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had arrested Majithia on June 25 last year in the disproportionate assets case that allegedly involved accumulation of Rs 540 crore of wealth.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 10:49 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPunjab and Haryana High CourtDisproportionate Assets

Follow us on :

Follow Us