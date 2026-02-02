<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday granted bail to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiromani-akali-dal">Shiromani Akali Dal</a> leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/disproportionate-assets">disproportionate assets</a> case.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order while hearing Majithia's plea challenging the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab-and-haryana-high-court">Punjab and Haryana High Court</a>'s order which denied him bail in the case.</p>.<p>The top court noted that Majithia is in custody in the case for last seven months.</p>.<p>In its December 4 last year order, the high court dismissed Majithia's bail plea, observing that the possibility of him influencing the investigation could not be ruled out.</p>.Supreme Court grants bail to three accused in 2024 Pune Porsche crash case.<p>While directing the Punjab Vigilance Bureau to complete its probe within three months, the high court had said Majithia can thereafter seek his release on bail.</p>.<p>The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had arrested Majithia on June 25 last year in the disproportionate assets case that allegedly involved accumulation of Rs 540 crore of wealth.</p>.<p>The FIR against Majithia stems from an ongoing probe being conducted by a Punjab Police special investigation team into a 2021 drug case.</p>.<p>During the hearing before the top court, senior advocate S Muralidhar, appearing for Majithia, had argued that petitioner was earlier granted bail in a case registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.</p>.<p>He had said the top court had dismissed the Punjab government's plea challenging the bail granted to him.</p>