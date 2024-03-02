People-to-people connect fulcrum of our interactions, strengthens cultural links: Lankan Minister Thondaman

New Delhi: Ramayana serves as a common cultural narrative for Sri Lanka and India, contributing to their cultural consciousness and strengthening their ties, the island nation's minister Jeevan Thondaman said on Friday while asserting the relationship between the nations has reached "a position of irreversible excellence."

Thondaman was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of 'Chitrakavyam Ramayanam,' a two-month-long exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in Delhi.

Thondaman, a Minister of Water Supply and Estate Infrastructure Development in Sri Lanka, said, "People-to-people connect remains the fulcrum of our interactions and further strengthens the civilisational and cultural links."

The exhibition, featuring traditional miniature art to modern digital installation themed on the timeless epic, opened a month after the consecration event at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and "commemorates the historic ceremony."

"Standing at the National Gallery here, we are fortunate to witness how arts act as a dynamic and influential force in preserving cultural heritage."

"Through these exceptional exhibits, one can see how the Ramayana serves as a common cultural narrative for both Sri Lanka and India and also contributes to shared cultural consciousness, facilitates in understanding and strengthening ties," Thondaman said.

In the address, the minister, in a light-hearted manner, also touched upon the image of Ravana in India.

"However, in our version, Ravana was always mentioned as an able administrator and even in Saint Valmiki's version of Ramayana... it was on the battlefield after Ravana had fallen, Lord Rama sat with him and gained knowledge on the art of statesmanship and administration," he said.

"So, we had never looked at Ravana as a villain per se, despite the abduction (of Sita)," he added.

The exhibition was jointly inaugurated by the Sri Lankan minister and Union Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi.

The exhibition showcases an eclectic array of artistic masterpieces by eminent Indian modern, contemporary, and traditional artists with a wide range of paintings, textiles, sculptures, shadow and wooden puppets, theatrical masks, prints (oleographs, chromolithographs, lithographs), installations, and a hologram-based art on life Lord Hanuman.

Thondaman also quoted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, saying that in 2022, the Indian minister "had highlighted 'soft power as being beyond economics, beyond politics, beyond orthodox conventional parameters of strength and influence'."

"Not only the Ramayana trail which entwines with the recently sanctified Ram Mandir in Ayodhya but also the Buddhist pilgrimage circuits between the two countries," the Sri Lankan minister said to bolster his point of spiritual history the two countries share.