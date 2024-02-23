Plea in SC seeks direction to Centre to consider farmers’ demands, allow gathering in capital

The plea claimed that the state governments have employed aggressive and violent measures like use of tear gas, rubber pellets, expired shells etc. against peacefully protesting farmers, leading to serious and grievous injuries among the protestors.

The plea claimed, "The actions taken by the state governments by creating fortification across the borders of the national capital, creating hostile and violent situations against its own peaceful citizens and not allowing the farmers to exercise their democratic right, has led to direct and indirect defamation of the intentions and the objective of the protesting farmers."

It alleged that the peaceful farmers have been subject to conditions similar to terrorists by their own government, simply for the exercise of their democratic and constitutional rights.

The plea alleged the violation of the rights of the farmers protesting for their demands, enshrined under Article 14, Article 19 and Article 21 of the Constitution.

The farmers peacefully protested for their demand for the implementation of the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission as per their call for the protest for ‘Dilli Chalo’ on February 13, it said.

"The Union and State governments, in anticipation of the protest by the farmer, issued threats against the people in participating in the protest, fortified the borders of the state around the city of Delhi, with iron spikes, concrete walls, etc. ensuring that farmers are not able to enter territory of the national capital," it said.

The plea said that the farmers who were coming to protest for their rights, even using their own private vehicles from the state bordering Delhi, were forcefully arrested and detained by the respondent governments. "Similarly, farmers coming from various other states of the county, to join the protesting farmers, were detained in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and were also sent to other states, just to avoid them meeting with protesting farmers," it said.