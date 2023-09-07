Plea in SC seeks FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin, A Raja for 'hate speeches' against Sanatan Dharma

“His words show his hate towards Sanatan Dharma. He is an MLA and Minister in the Tamil Nadu government and has taken oath to work as per the Constitution of our country and must respect all the religions but he intentionally made a provocative and defamatory statement against Sanatan Dharma with the intent to promote enmity between groups on the grounds of religion,” the plea filed through advocate Raj Kishore Chaudhary said.

The plea said the applicant lodged a complaint with the Delhi police but they are yet to register an FIR.

With regard to Raja, the plea said, a member of Rajya Sabha and former cabinet minister has on Thursday supplemented the derogatory remarks made against Sanatan Dharma by Stalin's son in "more derogatory manner".

Jindal’s plea also sought contempt proceedings against Delhi and Chennai police for not lodging FIR in the matter.

He also sought to be impleaded in the case related to hate speech pending before the court.