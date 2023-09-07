Home
Plea in SC seeks FIR against Udhayanidhi Stalin, A Raja for 'hate speeches' against Sanatan Dharma

Son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister called for eradicating Sanatan Dharma and further compared it with mosquitoes, dengue, coronavirus and malaria. Later, A Raja likened it to diseases like leprosy and HIV.
Last Updated 07 September 2023, 16:56 IST

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking FIR against DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin and A Raja for their "hate speeches" made with regard to Sanatan Dharma.

The plea, moved by advocate Vineet Jindal, said the applicant, being a Hindu and Sanatan Dharma follower, his religious sentiments are hurt by statements made by Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin calling for eradicating Sanatan Dharma and further comparing it with mosquitoes, dengue, coronavirus and malaria.

“His words show his hate towards Sanatan Dharma. He is an MLA and Minister in the Tamil Nadu government and has taken oath to work as per the Constitution of our country and must respect all the religions but he intentionally made a provocative and defamatory statement against Sanatan Dharma with the intent to promote enmity between groups on the grounds of religion,” the plea filed through advocate Raj Kishore Chaudhary said.

The plea said the applicant lodged a complaint with the Delhi police but they are yet to register an FIR.

With regard to Raja, the plea said, a member of Rajya Sabha and former cabinet minister has on Thursday supplemented the derogatory remarks made against Sanatan Dharma  by Stalin's son in "more derogatory manner".

Jindal’s plea also sought contempt proceedings against Delhi and Chennai police for not lodging FIR in the matter.

He also sought to be impleaded in the case related to hate speech pending before the court.

