Plea in Supreme Court over hate speeches calling for killing, boycott of Muslims

The application, filed by journalist Shaheen Abdullah, has referred to the August 2 order of the apex court which said, "We hope and trust that the state governments and police will ensure that no hate speeches irrespective of the identity are made against any community and there is no physical violence or damage to the properties." Observing that hate speeches vitiate the atmosphere, the top court had said that wherever required, adequate police force or para-military force would be deployed and the authorities, including the police, will use the CCTV cameras installed or record/make video recording in all sensitive areas.