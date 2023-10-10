Pleas against electoral bonds scheme: SC to begin final hearing on October 31

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to begin the final hearing from October 31 to adjudicate upon the validity of the Centre's electoral bonds scheme as a source of funding for political parties.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said it will begin the final hearing on the matter on October 31 and would continue on November 1, if there is a spillover during the hearing.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, for NGO ADR, submitted that the electoral bonds scheme was challenged for the fact that it was passed as a money bill; secondly, it is anonymous funding which violates the right to information of citizens; and, it also promotes corruption, as a large amount of funding come to political parties from companies which have received some benefits from them.

"It is a device which promotes corruption in the country,” he said.

On this, the bench asked, "Does the source of funding take place through banking channels? How does the scheme work? Purchase of an electoral bond happens through a bank transfer or cash?"

Bhushan said both are allowed.

“That is critical, because if it is through bank transfer…..purchaser is treated as anonymous,” the bench said.

Bhushan said the source is known to the State Bank of India (SBI) and they will not disclose, and the total amount can be from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 crore.

Advocate Shadhan Farasat, representing another petitioner, said the purchase usually does not take place through cash and “you will have to have an account in a certain designated bank account and only from bank transfer it can be done”.

He said the identity of the purchaser of the electoral bonds is kept anonymous and the real anonymity is when the money is transferred to a political party, who has transferred to which political party is anonymised from the public domain, and that is the real challenge.

The bench asked if the electoral bond is like a bearer bond or if it is the bond in a person’s name or if, just like a bearer bond the person can transfer to anybody.