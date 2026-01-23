<p>New Delhi: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off three Amrit Bharat Express Train on Friday from Thiruvananthapuram, now total 27 such trains are in operation in Indian Railway network offering 54 services. </p><p>The PM flagged off three Amrit Bharat Express trains -- the Thiruvananthapuram-Charlapalli, Thiruvananthapuram-Tambaram and Nagercoil-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express. </p>.PM Modi to launch four new trains in Kerala on Jan 23.<p>The PM Modi first flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express Train on December 30, 2023. The train entered commercial service on January 1, 2024.</p><p>The Amrit Bharat Express is a superfast express service operated by Indian Railways. It is a non-air-conditioned, sleeper and unreserved service connecting cities which take more than ten hours to travel. </p><p>Each train set comprises 22 coaches with capacity to accommodate more than 1,800 passengers and can operate upto 130 km per hour. </p><p>The train has all amenities including fireproof seats, water bottle stand, charging point, pantry car facilities, CCTV cameras in all coaches, emergency facilities, LED boards, the railway said in a statement. </p>