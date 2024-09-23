PM Modi afraid to even say 'caste census', does not want 'Bahujans' to get their rights: Rahul Gandhi

"We will not stop until a comprehensive caste census is done and every class gets its rights, share and justice by removing the 50% limit on reservation," he said.

He asserted that the Congress will not stop till the information obtained from the census does not become the basis of future policies.

"Modi ji is afraid to even say 'caste census', he does not want the Bahujans to get their rights!" Gandhi said.

"I repeat again - for me this is not a political issue, getting justice for the Bahujans is my life's mission," he asserted.

Gandhi also shared a video montage of his public speeches in various parts of the country in which he asserts that the Congress and the I.N.D.I.A. bloc want the 50 per cent cap on reservations to be removed.