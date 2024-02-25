PM Modi asks youngsters to vote for country, says no 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast for 3 months

The prime minister said it is a big success of the programme that it has been kept away even from the shadow of the government during its 110 episodes and asserted that the broadcast has been dedicated to the country's collective strength and achievements.

"It is a programme of the people, for the people and by the people," Modi said.

"However, following political ethics the 'Mann ki Baat' will not be broadcast for the next three months during this period of the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

"When we meet the next time, it will be the 111th episode of the Mann Ki Baat," Modi added, noting the auspiciousness associated with the number. What can be better than this, he said.

The prime minister has frequently expressed confidence of retaining power in the elections.

The programme was deferred before the 2019 general elections as well.

Modi also appealed to first-time voters to cast their votes in record numbers, asserting that the 18th Lok Sabha will be a symbol of their aspirations.

Citizens are eligible to vote after turning 18.

The youth should not only be a part of political activities but also remain aware of debates and discussions during the period, Modi said.

"You should keep in mind that your first vote should be for the country," he said, urging influencers and other prominent personalities to motivate first-time voters.

The Election Commission, he said, has launched a campaign "Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye", urging first-time voters to use their franchise in maximum numbers.

The bigger the participation of the young voters in the electoral process, the more beneficial its consequences will be for the country, the prime minister said.