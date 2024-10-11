Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi calls for peace in Eurasia, West Asia; says solutions to problems cannot come from battlefield

He also said a free, open, inclusive, prosperous and rule-based Indo-Pacific is important for the peace and progress of the entire region.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 07:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 07:02 IST
India NewsWorld newsNarendra ModiWest AsiaEurasia

Follow us on :

Follow Us