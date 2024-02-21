PM Modi, celebs pay tributes to 'golden voice of radio' Ameen Sayani

Mumbai: Tributes poured in from various quarters on Wednesday for legendary radio presenter Ameen Sayani who has died here at the age of 91.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several film personalities remembered the contributions of Sayani, the voice behind "Binaca Geetmala", an iconic radio programme.

"Shri Ameen Sayani Ji's golden voice on the airwaves had a charm and warmth that endeared him to people across generations," Modi said on X.

"Through his work, he played an important role in revolutionising Indian broadcasting and nurtured a very special bond with his listeners. Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family, admirers and all radio lovers. May his soul rest in peace," the prime minister added.

Sayani suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night and was taken to a hospital in south Mumbai but could not be saved , his son Rajil Sayani said on Wednesday.

"Pained to know that Shri Ameen Sayani Ji the voice of the radio is no more. Sayani ji leaves a void behind that will be difficult to fill. His golden legacy makes him immortal. My sincerest condolences to his near and dear ones and millions of admirers. Om Shanti," Shah wrote on X.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he grew up listening to Sayani's radio programmes.

"He had an equally sweet voice as the songs. Pained to hear about the demise of one of greatest radio presenters Ameen Sayani ji. He produced more than 50,000 radio programmes and around 19,000 radio jingles. We all have such fond memories associated with him and his voice since our childhood. We have grown up with it. He was a great human being too," Fadnavis said.