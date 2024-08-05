Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi chairs Cabinet Committee on Security meet to take stock of situation after Bangladesh unrest

The meeting came as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled her country and landed in India on her way to London.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 August 2024, 17:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Monday night as the government's top brass was briefed about the situation in Bangladesh.

The meeting came as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled her country and landed in India on her way to London.

Modi was joined by other members of the CCS, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

They were briefed by officials on the situation in the neighbouring country, official sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 August 2024, 17:39 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiBangladesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT