PM Modi compared then RBI Guv Urjit Patel to 'snake who sits on hoard of money': Ex-Finance Secretary

In a chapter that is titled 'Governor Urjit Patel Resigns', Garg writes, “He (Patel) offered some recommendations—all for the government to take and nothing for RBI to do, besides what it had been doing already".

Garg further said that “his assessment appeared to be that the RBI was not on top of the situation” and the governing body was not doing its best to resolve the crisis the country was facing at the time and was also not keen on resolving the differences with the government.