PM Modi congratulates Sheikh Hasina on 5th term victory in Bangladesh polls

The first few foreign envoys who called on Hasina in Dhaka after the declaration of the poll results included India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, who officially congratulated her. The envoys of Russia and China also called on her.

A three-member delegation of the Election Commission of India (ECI) visited Bangladesh as an observer to the parliamentary election in the neighbouring country.

“We appreciate the efforts of the Election Commission of Bangladesh and its meticulous planning and arrangements made for the conduct of the election process," the three member delegation of the ECI stated after witnessing the polling on Sunday. "We have visited a number of polling stations and have witnessed the polling process first hand. We saw citizens of Bangladesh exercising their electoral rights at these stations peacefully, " stated the delegation, which was led by Dharmendra Sharma, Senior Deputy Election Commissioner of the poll panel of India.