PM Modi congratulates Trump, Netanyahu on 'success of Gaza peace plan'; says good progress achieved in trade negotiations with US
Earlier in the morning, he had taken to the social media platform to welcome the agreement between Israel and Hamas for the first phase of a US-brokered ceasefire framework for the release of all hostages held in Gaza, withdrawal of the Israeli Defence Force to an agreed point and the release of some of the Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.
Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks. @POTUS@realDonaldTrump