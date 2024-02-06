PM Modi courts global CEOs for investment in oil, gas sector

Betul (Goa): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday courted top oil and gas executives, showcasing opportunities the world's fastest growing economy offers and the reforms that his government has made particularly in exploration and production.

Modi met about 20 top executives of firms ranging from ExxonMobil and BP to QatarEnergy and French giant TotalEnergies, discussing energy scenarios as well as investment opportunities, sources in know of the development said.

He referred to the recently launched exploration licensing round to seek global giants to invest in finding and producing oil and gas in the country.

The sources said he spoke on reforms in the oil and gas sector, including a shift from purely revenue-based bidding for oil and gas areas to a exploration-focussed bidding.

India is the world's third largest energy consumer and imports 85 per cent of its needs. The government wants to increase the domestic production to cut imports.

Indian CEOs attending the meeting included Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal as well as executives from Reliance Industries Ltd.

Refusing to divulge details of the meeting, Agarwal talking to PTI said literally everybody from the oil and gas industry were there.

Each CEO made a small submission and the prime minister wrapped up the discussions.

"In my submission, I stated that India is the best place to invest globally. Reforms undertaken in recent years have made it attractive and global majors should come and invest in exploration and production in India," he said.

Vedanta, he said, is looking to up its investment by USD 4 billion to double oil and oil equivalent gas production to 300,000 barrels per day in 3 years.