india

PM Modi extends greetings on Navy Day

He also said he looks forward to joining the Navy Day programme at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra later on Monday.
Last Updated 04 December 2023, 10:14 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on Navy Day, saying the commitment of navy personnel in safeguarding India's seas is a testament to their unwavering dedication to duty and love for the nation.

"This place has a close association with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose efforts to build a strong navy are well known," Modi posted on X.

He said the spirit and resolve of navy personnel remains unshakable in every circumstance. "We are forever grateful for their service and sacrifices," the prime minister said.

(Published 04 December 2023, 10:14 IST)
