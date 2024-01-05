PM Modi greets Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday on Friday and hailed him as 'a guiding light and a source of inspiration' whose efforts towards educational advancement have left an indelible mark.

Joshi, who turned 90 on Friday, is a former BJP president and a former Union minister who was one of the prominent faces of the party during its first wave of rise through the late 80s and 90s.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Birthday wishes to Dr Murli Manohar Joshi Ji. His extensive contributions to public service and scholarly pursuits have deeply enriched our nation. A guiding light and a source of inspiration, his efforts towards educational advancement have left an indelible mark.

"On this special day, we pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life," the prime minister said.