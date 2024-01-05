JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi greets Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday

Joshi, who turned 90 on Friday, is a former BJP president and a former Union minister who was one of the prominent faces of the party during its first wave of rise through the late 80s and 90s.
Last Updated 05 January 2024, 09:02 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday on Friday and hailed him as 'a guiding light and a source of inspiration' whose efforts towards educational advancement have left an indelible mark.

Joshi, who turned 90 on Friday, is a former BJP president and a former Union minister who was one of the prominent faces of the party during its first wave of rise through the late 80s and 90s.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Birthday wishes to Dr Murli Manohar Joshi Ji. His extensive contributions to public service and scholarly pursuits have deeply enriched our nation. A guiding light and a source of inspiration, his efforts towards educational advancement have left an indelible mark.

"On this special day, we pray that he is blessed with good health and a long life," the prime minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 January 2024, 09:02 IST)
India NewsBJPNarendra ModiMurli Manohar Joshi

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT