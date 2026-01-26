<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Monday greeted the nation on the 77th Republic Day.</p>.<p>In a post on X, he said, "Best wishes on Republic Day. May this occasion add renewed energy and enthusiasm in our collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat." </p>.<p>At the 77th Republic Day celebrations on the Kartavya Path, India will display its development journey, cultural diversity and military might, including newly-raised units and mock-ups of major weapon systems deployed during <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/operation-sindoor">Operation Sindoor</a>.</p>.<p>The overarching theme of this year's event is 150 years of '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vande-mataram">Vande Mataram</a>'. </p>