PM Modi halts speech to assist person in distress

During his speech, Modi noticed that a person in the crowd had taken ill, apparently due to the afternoon heat, and stopped his address.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 17:03 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi halted his speech and asked doctors from his team to attend to a person who had fainted during a function at the Palam airport in the capital on Saturday.

Modi was addressing a function organised to welcome him on his return from official visits to South Africa and Greece, and to mark the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 mission on the Moon.

During his speech, Modi noticed that a person in the crowd had taken ill, apparently due to the afternoon heat, and stopped his address.

He also asked people to assist the person in distress by taking him aside and removing his shoes.

The prime minister returned to the national capital on Saturday after a two-nation tour and a brief stopover in Bengaluru to congratulate scientists at ISRO on the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission.

India NewsNarendra Modi

