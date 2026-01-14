Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi joins Pongal celebration in Delhi, hails it as global festival

Addressing the gathering, Modi said this festival celebrates the hard work of the farmers and expresses gratitude to the land and the Sun.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 06:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 06:39 IST
India NewsPongalNarendra Modi

Follow us on :

Follow Us