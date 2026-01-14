<p>Wicket-keeper/batter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-l-rahul">K L Rahul</a> scored his eighth One-day International (ODI) ton (112 not out of 92 balls) as India made 284 for seven after being put into bat by New Zealand in the second match at the Niranjan Shah stadium in Rajkot.</p><p>The Karnataka batter's fighting century helped India post a respectable total on a surface that is quite slow.</p><p>The hosts are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0, following their four-wicket win in the opening match at Vadodara.</p>.New Zealand put India to bat at Rajkot .<p>Earlier, the visitors made one change to the side, giving ODI debut to 31-year-old left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox in place of Adithya Ashok.</p><p>India skipper Shubman Gill also made one change, bringing in pacer Nitish Kumar Reddy in place of Washington Sundar, who got injured in Vadodara.</p>.<p>New Zealand had seized control with discipline and some stroke of luck as India had slipped from 99 for one to 118 for four before the halfway mark, leaving Rahul and others with the task to rebuild on a track that remained tricky for batters due to its lack of pace and occasional low bounce.</p><p>Rahul got to his hundred in 87 balls and upped the ante towards the end. His innings contained 11 hits to the fence and one over it and he reached the landmark with a six of Kiwi pacer Kylie Jamieson.</p><p>Invited to bat, India were off to a confident start with Rohit Sharma (24) and skipper Shubhman Gil (56) adding 70 runs for the first wicket, but Kiwi spinners snatched the momentum with disciplined bowling in middle overs.</p><p>Virat Kohli (23), Ravindra Jadeja (27) got starts, but could not convert them into big knocks. Nitish Kumar Reddy hit a 21-ball 20 before Rahul gave semblance of respect to the Indian total with his gritty knock.</p><p>For the Kiwis, Kristian Clarke was the pick of the bowlers with figures of three for 56.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>