<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Monday discussed with King Abdullah II of Jordan ways to expand India’s bilateral cooperation with the West Asian nation in countering radicalisation and terrorism.</p><p>Modi arrived in Amman earlier in the day. He was received by Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan of Jordan at the airport and accorded a ceremonial welcome.</p>.PM Modi arrives in Jordan, says his visit will boost bilateral linkages between two nations.<p>This is the first bilateral visit to Jordan by a prime minister of India in 37 years, and it coincided with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.</p><p>“I am sure this visit will boost bilateral linkages between our nations,” Modi posted on X after arriving in Amman.</p>.<p>He lauded King Abdullah II for Jordan’s strong commitment to the fight against terrorism and radical extremism. The two leaders discussed ways to expand cooperation in the fight against the menaces.</p><p>Modi will also visit Ethiopia and Oman over the next two days before returning to New Delhi.</p>