PM Modi meets Joe Biden; India joins 2 more IPEF pillars, inks pact with US to combat illicit drug menace

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken were present during the meeting between the two leaders.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of a bilateral drug policy framework and an MoU, which set the stage for India and the US to expand cooperation and collaboration to disrupt the illicit production and international trafficking of illicit drugs, including synthetic drugs, such as fentanyl and Amphetamine Type Stimulants and illicit use of their precursors.

The two sides committed to a holistic public health partnership to prevent and treat illicit drug use, address workforce shortages and skilling requirements, and showcase a secure, resilient, reliable, and growing pharmaceutical supply chain as a model for the world.

India had in November 2023 joined the US and 12 other nations to sign the Supply Chain Resilience Agreement of the IPEF. By formally signing the two pacts on Clean Economy and Fair Economy as well as another overarching agreement on Saturday, India has now completed the formalities for joining three of the four pillars of the IPEF, even as it stayed out of the fourth pillar – Fair and Resilient Trade – primarily due to due to concerns over commitments required on the environment, labour, digital commerce, and public procurement.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken were present during the meeting between the two leaders.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of a bilateral drug policy framework and an MoU, which set the stage for India and the US to expand cooperation and collaboration to disrupt the illicit production and international trafficking of illicit drugs, including synthetic drugs, such as fentanyl and Amphetamine Type Stimulants and illicit use of their precursors.

The two sides committed to a holistic public health partnership to prevent and treat illicit drug use, address workforce shortages and skilling requirements, and showcase a secure, resilient, reliable, and growing pharmaceutical supply chain as a model for the world.

India had in November 2023 joined the US and 12 other nations to sign the Supply Chain Resilience Agreement of the IPEF. By formally signing the two pacts on Clean Economy and Fair Economy as well as another overarching agreement on Saturday, India has now completed the formalities for joining three of the four pillars of the IPEF, even as it stayed out of the fourth pillar – Fair and Resilient Trade – primarily due to due to concerns over commitments required on the environment, labour, digital commerce, and public procurement.

The Modi-Biden bilateral meeting will be followed by the 4th in-person summit of the Quad in the early hours on Sunday (Indian Standard Time). The two leaders will be joined by Fumio Kishida and Anthony Albanese, Japanese and Australian prime ministers, for the summit of the four-nation coalition, which was launched in 2007 and was relaunched in 2017 to counter China’s bid to expand its geopolitical influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Today’s programme will be focused on the Quad Summit and the bilateral meeting with @POTUS @JoeBiden. I am sure the discussions throughout the day will contribute to making our planet better and addressing key global challenges,” Modi posted on X as he was received by a cheering crowd of Indian Americans after landing at the airport in Philadelphia earlier in the day.