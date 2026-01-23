Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi offers tributes to Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray on birth centenary

'We are greatly inspired by his vision for Maharashtra's progress and will always work to fulfil it,' Modi said.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 06:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 January 2026, 06:57 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNarendra ModiBalasaheb Thackeray

Follow us on :

Follow Us