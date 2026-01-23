<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday offered rich tributes to Shiv Sena founder <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/balasaheb-thackeray">Balasaheb Thackeray</a> on his birth centenary, and hailed him as a towering figure who profoundly shaped Maharashtra's socio-political landscape.</p>.<p>Thackeray, he noted, was known for his sharp intellect, powerful oratory and uncompromising convictions and commanded a unique connect with the people.</p>.<p>"On the birth centenary of the great Balasaheb Thackeray, we pay tribute to a towering figure who profoundly shaped <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>'s socio-political landscape," Modi said in a post on X.</p>.<p>"In addition to politics, Balasaheb was deeply passionate about culture, literature and journalism. His career as a cartoonist reflected his keen observation of society and his fearless commentary on various issues," the prime minister said.</p>.<p>"We are greatly inspired by his vision for Maharashtra's progress and will always work to fulfil it," Modi said.</p>.<p>Born on this day in 1926, Thackeray founded the Shiv Sena in June 1966 to work for the welfare of the Marathi "manoos".</p>.<p>The party came to power in Maharashtra in alliance with the BJP three decades later. </p>