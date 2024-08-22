PM Modi pays homage at three memorials including 'Good Maharaja Square' in Warsaw

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X: “PM @narendramodi paid tribute at The Dobry Maharaja Memorial in Warsaw, honouring the Jamsaheb of Nawanagar Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja’s remarkable act of kindness during World War-II.” "The story of the ‘Dobry (Good) Maharaja’ is one of the most evocative chapters in the relations between India and Poland. This moving tribute to the compassion of the Maharaja continues to have a lasting impact on India-Poland ties,” the post added along with the photos from the event.