JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi pays homage to security personnel killed in Pulwama terror attack

Pakistan-linked terrorists had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019, killing 40 personnel. In a retributive strike, the Indian Air Force had bombed suspected terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot.
Last Updated 14 February 2024, 05:12 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tributes to the CRPF personnel killed in a terror attack in Pulwama on this day in 2019.

He said on X, "I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered."

Pakistan-linked terrorists had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019, killing 40 personnel.

In a retributive strike, the Indian Air Force had bombed suspected terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 February 2024, 05:12 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiPulwamaPulwama terror attack

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT