PM Modi pays tribute to BJP MLA Govardhan Sharma

Sharma (74), popularly known as 'Lalaji, represented the Akola West Assembly seat six times since 1995.
Last Updated 04 November 2023, 09:45 IST

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to BJP MLA Govardhan Sharma who died in Maharashtra's Akola after battling cancer.

In a post on X, Modi wrote, 'Pained at the passing away of MLA in Maharashtra Assembly Shri Govardhan Sharmaji. He will be remembered for his notable efforts to serve the society. He made a mark as an effective legislator, who always highlighted issues of public welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.'

(Published 04 November 2023, 09:45 IST)
India NewsBJPNarendra Modi

