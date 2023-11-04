PM Modi pays tribute to BJP MLA Govardhan Sharma

In a post on X, Modi wrote, 'Pained at the passing away of MLA in Maharashtra Assembly Shri Govardhan Sharmaji. He will be remembered for his notable efforts to serve the society. He made a mark as an effective legislator, who always highlighted issues of public welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.'

Sharma (74), popularly known as 'Lalaji, represented the Akola West Assembly seat six times since 1995.