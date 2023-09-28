PM Modi pays tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary, saying he will forever be a symbol of India's relentless fight for justice and liberty.

"Remembering Shaheed Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary. His sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the cause of India's freedom continue to inspire generations. A beacon of courage, he will forever be a symbol of India's relentless fight for justice and liberty," Modi posted on X.