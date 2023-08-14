Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Modi had announced in 2021 that August 14 will be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 05:13 IST

Follow Us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to those who lost their lives during India's partition and recalled the sufferings of people in that period on the occasion of the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

He said it is an occasion to remember the Indians who lost their lives during the partition, a reference to the large-scale communal violence at that time.

This day is also a reminder of the tribulation and struggle of those who were forced to migrate, he said, paying tributes to them.

Modi had announced in 2021 that August 14 will be observed as the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 August 2023, 05:13 IST)
India NewsNarendra ModiIndependece Day

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT