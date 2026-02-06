Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Wayne Madsen hopes to put cricket on Italy's football map

The 42-year-old Madsen, who took the reins from Burns just before the marquee event, is hoping to use the event as a catalyst to spark interest in the game back home.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 22:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 22:22 IST
Sports NewsCricketItaly

Follow us on :

Follow Us